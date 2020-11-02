Peroni & Parise, golden combination











Peroni & Parise, two jewelers who combine creativity with modern and non-trivial lines. Here are the new jewels ♦

A couple (in goldsmithery) of two men: Lorenzo Peroni and Robert Parise are a combination who works in Dueville, a small town in the province of Vicenza. From their friendship, but also thanks to the creativity, they founded the Peroni & Parise, a company of jewelry that is at par with those of the best level. They started both with learning the noble profession of exciting the metal forms, polishing, file hits. And they added the choice of stones. And finally, we put them with the choice of design, very clean, but not anonymous, simple, but not boring, classic, but with the taste of small transgressions.

In short, Peroni & Parise already have to their credit many interesting collections.



Zara, for example, plays of retro and modern lines, clean and geometric. To this adds the contrast between opaque and transparent surfaces, with aquamarine, topaz, tourmaline, quartz, chalcedony in square shapes, mounted on white gold, yellow or pink with the addition of a brilliant. At the recent Voice Vicenzaoro Peroni & Parise presented the Desiderio collection, worn by a model with a nineteenth-century charm. Giulia Netrese

















