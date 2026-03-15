A new black version of the bracelet from the Veneto brand’s Eka collection.

It’s not just for Father’s Day that Fope has enriched the Eka collection with a ruthenium version. This is a piece of jewelry that is also genderless, breaking with the tradition of gold without sacrificing elegance.

In any case, in Catholic countries, fathers have been celebrated since the Middle Ages on March 19th, the day of St. Joseph, the foster father of Jesus, while the feast is celebrated on the third Sunday of June in countries like the USA, Canada, Argentina, and Greece. Dark and deep ruthenium exudes a discreet and modern luxury: a bold aesthetic that communicates personality without the need for ostentation.



The Eka bracelet in ruthenium complements both everyday wardrobes and more sophisticated looks, transforming every outfit into an opportunity to express identity and character. It’s the detail that transforms everyday life into a gesture of conscious, urban, and timeless elegance. Eka was the first collection to launch Flex’it in 2007, an invention designed and patented by Fope in 2007 that allows the gold mesh of the jewels to adapt to the size and shape of the body.



