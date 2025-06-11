La boutique di Pechino di Marco Bicego
New location in Beijing for Marco Bicego

A new home for Marco Bicego in Beijing. The Italian brand is moving its boutique to WF Central, one of the most exclusive and dynamic luxury destinations in the Chinese capital. The jewelry Maison’s store has a surface area of ​​120 square meters and is located in the heart of Wangfujing Street, inside the Beijing Wangfu Central shopping center, next to other international fashion, jewelry and watch brands. The store concept reflects the aesthetics of the previous boutique in Beijing and the most recent flagship in Shanghai, with surfaces in Italian marble in warm shades of brown, light oak and satin gold finishes.

Interior of Marco Bicego boutique

The beige display shelves alternate with dark display cases and a bouclé sofa adds comfort and intimacy to the environment. The brand’s identity is also reflected in the details: sculptural brass elements, inspired by the iconic coil processing, the spiral-wound wire that distinguishes Marco Bicego’s jewelry, decorate the walls, evoking the brand’s distinctive savoir-faire.

The boutique inside WF Central

This relocation represents an important step in our strategy in China. It is not a new opening, since we were already present in the capital since 2020, but a significant move of the boutique to a much more exclusive retail context: a new space that better reflects the brand’s positioning and allows us to offer an even more engaging experience to our customers. Beijing remains central to our growth strategy in the Chinese market and we are proud to bring the beauty of Italian savoir-faire to this new prestigious location.
Marco Bicego, founder and creative director

Marco Bicego. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Leo Pizzo, collezione Polo indossato
Bracciale Rainbow con oro ossidato e gemme di diversi colori
