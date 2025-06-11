A new home for Marco Bicego in Beijing. The Italian brand is moving its boutique to WF Central, one of the most exclusive and dynamic luxury destinations in the Chinese capital. The jewelry Maison’s store has a surface area of ​​120 square meters and is located in the heart of Wangfujing Street, inside the Beijing Wangfu Central shopping center, next to other international fashion, jewelry and watch brands. The store concept reflects the aesthetics of the previous boutique in Beijing and the most recent flagship in Shanghai, with surfaces in Italian marble in warm shades of brown, light oak and satin gold finishes.



The beige display shelves alternate with dark display cases and a bouclé sofa adds comfort and intimacy to the environment. The brand’s identity is also reflected in the details: sculptural brass elements, inspired by the iconic coil processing, the spiral-wound wire that distinguishes Marco Bicego’s jewelry, decorate the walls, evoking the brand’s distinctive savoir-faire.

