









Stories, designers and jewels made in the USA. And things that can only happen in the States. Like the story of Melinda Maria, a very glamorous Los Angeles brand, which has a photo of Jennifer Lopez with two large hoop earrings on the home page of the website. Beside the description: Big Ass Hoops (and the American singer is famous for). In short, jewelry for celebrity, sexy and rich people. But they are, at the same time, super cheap jewels, in gold-plated brass costing a few tens of dollars (also payable in installments), or 14-karat gold. The super cheap bijoux (the most expensive does not reach a thousand dollars), have been successful.



Owner and designer is Melinda Maria Spigel, 46, famous for her famous clients, such as Selena Gomez, Michelle Obama The Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Emma Stone, with whom she shares the photos on Instagram, where she has over 60,000 followers. And to say that he started designing jewelry quite late, in 2004. His life, in fact, changed when he met (and then married) Art Spigel, film producer, director and aficionado of dodgeball, a game that involves hitting players of the opposing team with foam balls: whoever is hit leaves the game (and no one considers them children).



Melinda Maria Raney, before becoming Mrs. Spigel, also played dodgeball during breaks from her job at the time (make-up artist, masseuse and, apparently, also she was a professional sweepstakes competitor, with whom she earned up to $ 65,000 on the Hollywood program. Squares). The foam balls and an immediate feeling did the rest, allowing Melinda Maria to devote herself to her passion as a designer. In short, stories that only in the US (perhaps) can happen.















