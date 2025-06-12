Work progresses for Vicenzaoro 2026

While waiting for 2026, when the work will be completed just in time for Vicenzaoro September, the redevelopment of Fiera Vicenza continues. The images provided by Ieg, the trade fair company that also organizes Orarezzo and other events abroad, show the progress of the work. The construction site area shows the first perimeter walls of the 22,000 square meter building, on two levels, designed by Studio GMP of Hamburg, by the architect Volkwin Marg. In short, the expansion of the Vicenza plant respects the announced timing: by the end of June, the assembly of the imposing prefabricated body will begin, which will be positioned inside the external walls currently under construction and already partly visible.



It is a thrill to see the walls of the new pavilion being born, a modern and functional structure that will constitute the central exhibition space of the Vicenzaoro of the future and will give impetus to the other events in the calendar and to the conference area. In the September 2025 edition of Vicenzaoro, buyers and exhibitors will see further progress in the architectural work, with work continuing in parallel with the event, without interfering with its progress, as has already happened in the last two editions.

Maurizio Ermeti, president of Ieg



The perimeter of the new pavilion is advancing, with the walls now reaching 18 meters in some places out of the 21 planned. In conjunction with Vicenzaoro September 2025, the rough construction as a whole will begin to come to an end. The external walls will be completed and the prefabricated building will be in the final stages of completion. This is a powerful architectural structure that will contribute to significantly changing the face of the area. For that period, the potential of a trade fair district undergoing full renewal will be clearly visible to visitors and stakeholders.

Mario Vescovo, director of the Vicenza office of Ieg and head of operations



In the months following the next edition of the Ieg show, an international leader in gold and jewelry, the work will continue with the construction of the plant and finishing works. The conclusion of the work, as per the announced schedule, is scheduled for the end of next spring, so as to allow the preparation of the installations and guarantee the full usability of the new exhibition spaces for Vicenzaoro September 2026.

