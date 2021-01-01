









When can you wear a maxi chain or chunky chain? Many celebrities like it, but before you put it on your neck or wrist, read these five things to know ♦

Maxi chains for ever. The trend is now official and shows no signs of abating: big and small stars show up with necklaces that look like they came out of a mechanic’s workshop, only they are gold. The good news is that these are (also) bijoux that cost little, very little: 20 euros is enough to dress in hip-hop style, even if you can choose more precious and expensive gold chains. The chunky chains, the XXL chains, however, are not suitable for everyone and everyone.



1) You have to pay attention to the combinations, because the maxi-chains are showy, strong, they attract attention. Also pay attention to the color, which must be coordinated with that of the other jewels: for example, if the chain is in pink gold (or plated in that shade), avoid wearing it together with yellow or white gold earrings.



2) The large chains around the neck stand out better if they are combined with minimal clothing. Conversely, a large chain could lose impact along with very elaborate and colorful clothes. A chain will be more noticeable when placed on a solid color dress.



3) Avoid an overload of jewelry: in addition to the chunky chain better not to wear bracelets, rings that are too big and, even less, other necklaces (even if someone has tried). In short, do not wear maxi chains together with other bulky jewels, such as cocktail rings, large chandelier or hoop earrings with a diameter over 2 centimeters.



4) Excellent combination of rapper chain and classic clothing. The actress and model Lily Collins, for example, decided to combine the maxi necklace with the timeless little black dress: the contrast is guaranteed.



5) Pay attention to your build. Large chain necklaces do not suit those with very pronounced or thick necks, because they emphasize the defect. If so, opt for a bracelet of the same type. Also, a maxi chain could be disproportionate on a woman with a lower than average stature. In short, if you are small, it is better to opt for a chain that is not too big.


















