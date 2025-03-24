Felicia, a proper name that derives from the late Latin felicia, feminine form of felix, felicius: a word that means lucky, but also a person who is successful and happy. In short, the Felicia collection by Bronzallure seems to suggest a gratifying message for those who choose the jewelry proposed by the brand controlled by Milor for spring summer 2025. The collection focuses on a simple but valuable design, with stones held on the rings by four prongs, earrings, necklaces. But, above all, what is immediately evident is the use of color.



Alongside the metal used for the jewelry, with a patented alloy called Golden Rose, which has an appearance very similar to rose gold, the collection is based on the innovative stones called Prisma Gem. These are stones created in the laboratory and that offer brilliant colors that evoke the shades of semi-precious stones such as topaz, peridot, or pink sapphire, but with a cost a hundred times lower, which allows the collection to remain in the accessible jewelry segment.

