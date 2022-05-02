









Bronzallure‘s motto is “Moi, je vis en rose”, that is, I live in pink. A phrase that equates to a declaration of happiness, a state of mind that is more than ever necessary medicine in spring 2022. It is not by chance, perhaps, that one of the collections proposed for the new season by the Milanese brand is called Felicia. A greeting? Perhaps. But, above all, the collection proposes the main themes of Bronzallure, starting with the Golden Rose metal, patented from an idea of ​​the creative director Albert Mouhadab. In essence, it is a copper-based alloy, which is subsequently plated with 18-karat rose gold, nickel and cadmium free.



In the case of the Felicia collection, metal is accompanied by multi-faceted natural stones, such as quartz, topaz or amethyst, which in some cases are combined with colorless cubic zirconia. The stones can be proposed individually or in a mix, for example amethyst, amazonite and rose quartz. The collection is quite large and includes rings, earrings and chains with pendants.