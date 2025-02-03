The Bronzallure brand experienced a real boom in 2024, thanks to a new creativity that updated, and in some cases revolutionized, the range. The new Spring Summer 2025 collection promises to do it again. The success, in addition to an excellent design, is also the result of the choices regarding the materials. Alongside the metal, the patented alloy called Golden Rose, which has an attractive appearance very similar to gold, the innovative stones called Prisma Gem have been introduced. These are stones created in the laboratory and offer brilliant colors that evoke the shades of semi-precious stones such as kunzite, tanzanite and paraiba tourmaline. The combination of Golden Rose and Prisma Gem thus allows the jewels to obtain a high-end effect, but to maintain an accessible price.



Color is also the protagonist in the jewels of the new season (available from March 2025), in particular with solutions that include a mixed pavé, where stones of different sizes and shades are intertwined in original compositions. This innovative design provides an extraordinarily luminous surface, capable of capturing and reflecting light with a surprising effect. The combination of fine materials and excellent artisan techniques results in a collection that is both sophisticated and accessible. An example of these stylistic choices is the Altissima collection, of which we offer the images.

