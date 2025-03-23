The Maison is called Verdi, like the composer of famous operas, but it loves modern music. The Verdi Gioielli jewelry collections are often named after rhythms such as Soul, Pop or Funky, although there is also a line dedicated to opera. One of the most impactful collections is called, for example, Rock’n’Roll and features an intense combination of white gold, diamonds and mother-of-pearl. The jewels feature a geometric design with squares arranged vertically with respect to the corners and, in fact, the aesthetic suggests an intense rhythm.



Completely different, starting from the name, is the Chillout collection which, despite the name, suggests a rather warm atmosphere. In this case, the jewels play on the shape of the chain, but reinterpreted with rings that have a double tip. The jewels are made of pink and yellow gold, placed side by side, with pavé diamonds and one or two larger diamonds in the center. The chain shape also gives the jewels a softer appearance.

