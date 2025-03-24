Rings to be worn on the little finger, called chevalier in Europe and signet in Anglo-Saxon countries, are one of the specialties of the Villa Milano jewelry house, alongside cufflinks. The long tradition of the jewelry, founded in 1876 and now led by Alice Villa, CEO and creative director, does not give up on renewing its proposal, with a collection of chevalier rings. This type of jewelry stands out for its shape that recalls the ancient function for which it was born. The chevalier ring was anciently used by the nobility to affix the seal of the house on the wax, used to seal (hence the name) letters of correspondence. Later, the jewel became simply an ornament to indicate the noble lineage to which one belonged.

For this reason, chevalier rings had a flat surface of metal or with a gem engraved with the coat of arms of the house. Today, however, this type of jewel has been reworked by maintaining a larger volume in the surface part, and with the addition of colored stones, as in the case of the Chevalier collection by Villa Milano. The rings in this case use diamonds, or gems such as sapphires, tourmalines, garnets.



Furthermore, in addition to yellow, pink or white gold, in a brushed version, they are also made of titanium, bronze, Damascus steel or carbon, a material usually used in sectors such as aerospace or for Formula 1 cars, with a surprising black color. The design is also a reworking of the traditional concept of a signet ring, with models that have an octagonal, or square or round perimeter, with a shank that can also be covered with a pavé of micro sapphires or brown diamonds.

