Orecchini in oro Anthea
Brigitte Adolph’s Embroideries

Weingarten is a small farming community in the district of Karlsruhe, Germany. In German, its name means wine garden. But it is also the garden where Brigitte Adolph grew up, coming from a family of master craftsmen (her father was a Goldschmiedemeister, her mother a goldsmith and her grandfather a watchmaker). Her family roots have inspired the work of the designer, who earned a degree in jewelry design from the prestigious University of Pforzheim, where she perfected her signature style: filigree pieces that combine intricate details with contemporary aesthetics, brought for the first time to Vicenzaoro January.

Orecchini Amalia in oro bianco 18 carati e perle
Amalia earrings in 18k white gold and pearls

They are jewels that express romance, elegance and individuality. Her designs are characterized by lace-like delicacy, a hallmark that transforms gold, silver and precious stones into pieces that appear soft and airy like fabrics. Inspired by lace and historic fabrics, her creations evoke a sense of nostalgia while remaining undeniably modern. The small Maison’s collections are handcrafted, ensuring that each piece is as unique as the person who wears it. But not only that. Brigitte’s jewelry also aims to reflect her belief in spirituality, connection and love. Brigitte Adolph’s jewelry has already received numerous international awards and recognitions.

Orecchini in oro giallo 18 carati Merchants daughter
Merchants Daughter 18k yellow gold earrings

My goal is to create jewelry that is like a sweet caress: precious, delicate and timelessly beautiful.
Brigitte Adolph

Orecchini Miss Aida in oro bianco e pietra a goccia semi preziosa
Miss Aida earrings in white gold and semi-precious drop stone
Orecchini in oro giallo
Yellow gold earrings

