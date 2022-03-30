









It is not enough to propose interesting jewels, to be successful you also need to be nice. And a jewelry brand called La Brune & La Blonde immediately evokes two friends and a certain cheerfulness. La Brune & La Blonde was founded in Paris in 2011 obviously by a brunette, Véronique Tournet, and a blonde, Rebecca Levy. However, only the brunette remained to manage the company, who before founding the Maison worked in the marketing of Boucheron and Mauboussin. Two precious experiences.



But the characteristics of the Maison are other: made in France production, traceability and transparency and style. The jewels are all about simplicity and, above all, to enhance the diamonds, which are used without frames. They are naked, connected to the jewel by tiny hooks or stopped between two metal circles. A solution that enhances the stone and allows it to sparkle more.Also interesting is what Véronique Tournet claims about diamonds: to protect the environment, she says, the answer is not in synthetic stones, the so-called diamonds created or grown in a laboratory, whose carbon footprint is greater than natural stones, but in transparency. and in traceability. She is not the only one who thinks so, but few have the courage to express this simple concept.