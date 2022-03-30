ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — March 30, 2022 at 4:00 am

The naked diamond of La Brune & La Blonde




It is not enough to propose interesting jewels, to be successful you also need to be nice. And a jewelry brand called La Brune & La Blonde immediately evokes two friends and a certain cheerfulness. La Brune & La Blonde was founded in Paris in 2011 obviously by a brunette, Véronique Tournet, and a blonde, Rebecca Levy. However, only the brunette remained to manage the company, who before founding the Maison worked in the marketing of Boucheron and Mauboussin. Two precious experiences.

Collana in oro giallo con tre diamanti
But the characteristics of the Maison are other: made in France production, traceability and transparency and style. The jewels are all about simplicity and, above all, to enhance the diamonds, which are used without frames. They are naked, connected to the jewel by tiny hooks or stopped between two metal circles. A solution that enhances the stone and allows it to sparkle more.
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati e diamanti
Also interesting is what Véronique Tournet claims about diamonds: to protect the environment, she says, the answer is not in synthetic stones, the so-called diamonds created or grown in a laboratory, whose carbon footprint is greater than natural stones, but in transparency. and in traceability. She is not the only one who thinks so, but few have the courage to express this simple concept.

Anello Hula Hoop in oro rosa 18 carati e diamante
Anello Funanmbule in oro giallo 18 carati e diamanti
Collana Polka in oro e rodolite
Bracciale in oro bianco 18 carati e tre diamanti
Bracciale con cordino, oro rosa 18 carati e diamante
Véronique Tournet
