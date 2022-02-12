









You can take a journey into space without running dangers with the Cosmos collection by Sara Loren, which is proposed as an alternative to the classic interpretations of necklace, ring, bracelet and earring. The diversity is all in the design chosen by the Venetian brand to symbolize planets and satellites. The jewelry is made of 18K gold plated silver. But the characteristic are the soft colors, which are attributed to the jewels through an electro-immersion treatment, which creates shades of electric tones. In particular, shades of dark red and pink, or blue, light blue, green and yellow were chosen.



The Cosmos line by Sara Loren consists of necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings. The rings are also accompanied by a sphere in natural stone, which symbolizes the planets. These are stones such as aventurine (green), agate (black), turquoise paste (blue), or mother-of-pearl (white). Prices: about 300 euros for rings, 330 euros for earrings, bracelets and necklaces.