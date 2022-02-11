ANELLI, asta, news — February 11, 2022 at 4:00 am

Diamonds protagonists of the first online auction of 2022




2022 opens with a success for the world of jewelry auctions. The first jewelry auction organized in New York by Christie in 2022, an online sale lasting 17 days (January 24 – February 9) reached a total of 5.2 million dollars with 131% of lots sold above the highest estimate. low and 96% of sales. The sale received a record turnout with the largest number of bidders for any online jewelry sale in New York. The participation registered bidders from 28 countries.

Anello con diamante di 11,46 carati
High prices were achieved for the diamonds, including the highest lot of the sale, an 11.46-carat diamond ring, which was offered without reserve and reached $ 300,000. Additional noteworthy findings include a 10.31-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, which sold for $ 237,500, square earrings with 5.02- and 5.02-carat emerald-cut diamonds (212,500), and a round brilliant-cut diamond ring of 5.21 carats, also offered without reserve, which reached $ 150,000.

Anello con diamante taglio smeraldo di 10,31 carati
Orecchini quadrati con diamanti taglio smeraldo da 5,02 e 5,02 carati
Anello con diamante fancy yellow di 5,25 carati di Oscar Heyman
Anello con zaffiro rettangolare modificato con taglio a gradino, diamanti affusolati taglio baguette, platino, circa 1955, firmato Yard
