Larkspur & Hawk dives into the past




Do you like ancient jewels? Here is a new interpretation of the style of the past, revisited in New York by the brand Larkspur & Hawk by Emily Satloff ♦

The charm of the late nineteenth century, England’s George V, lives on in the jewels of Larkspur & Hawk, brand created by Emily Satloff. Why we do not you live only by design, sometimes very cold, of the future, but also with the charm of the past. Emily Satloff, on the other hand, with the love to the past lived: he worked as a curator of decorative arts sector of the New-York Historical Society, he has been a consultant to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and traded jewels of 18th century.

Anello con doppia pergamena dipinta a mano, quarzi bianco e zaffiri arancioni
Just her experience with ancient jewelry has suggested to revive the rich and colorful style that was so fashionable at the time of grandmothers and great-grandmothers. The research on the design and manufacturing techniques led her to rediscover a mounting system that uses a metal plate inserted behind the stones to improve color and luster. To give a idea of an old atmosphere, Emily has commissioned some pics to Horacio Salinas, published by the New York Times, in which the jewels are into late nineteenth century setting. The jewelry is photographed in lace, colored feathers, period prints.

Orecchini Emily's Garden in oro 14 carati e tormalina
Orecchini in oro rodiato e diamanti
Anello con spinelli con taglio rotondo
Anello in oro 18 carati con quarzo bianco, acquamarina, zaffiri
Orecchini in oro rodiato, pietra luna rainbow e quarzo lavanda
Collana Estrela in oro rodiato, pietra luna e diamanti
