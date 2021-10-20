









Founded in 2004 by Simona Rosato, the eponymous brand has always focused on pendants to add to bracelets and necklaces. With the purchase by the Bros Manifatture group in 2011, the range of jewels offered by Rosato has expanded to include rings, bracelets and earrings. But without forgetting new collections of charms. Now, however, Rosato offers a completely different line, which uses silver in its natural color, or with a PVD rose gold plating. But not only that: the jewels of the Cubica collection stand out for their very geometric design, completely abstract compared to the pendants.



The name Cubica has a double reference. In fact, it alludes to the precise geometries of the jewels, composed of small elements with a squared volume, but also to the use of cubic zirconia, synthetic stones with the appearance of a crystal, which increase the brilliance of the jewel. Soft band bracelets, band rings and small or long wire earrings, together with silver necklaces make up the collection, which is well suited to even unconventional clothing.