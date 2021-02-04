Rosato in blue











The color of Rosato becomes blue. It is not a play on words: the brand offers new jewels that feature 925 silver processing, rose gold plating and ruthenium (a mineral that is used in jewelry to add resistance to abrasion) and blue cubic zirconia. Furthermore, the necklace and bracelet are characterized by the figure of a small quarter moon. The line of jewelry enriches the catalog of the fine jewelry brand born in the Italian goldsmith district of Arezzo in 2004 and which has become quite well known in America for its original creations which combine refined Arezzo goldsmith work and a careful interpretation of fashion trends.



Actresses like Demi Moore and Elizabeth Hurley wore Rosato jewels, a brand that in 2011 was acquired by the Bros Manifatture group founded by Lanfranco Beleggia. The jewels are distributed in single-brand boutiques and jewelers in Italy and around the world, also with the Shop in Shop format. In Italy it is present with three boutiques in the main shopping streets (in Rome in Via del Babuino, in Milan in Via della Spiga, in Forte dei Marmi in Via Mazzini) and abroad with shops in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, in the very luxurious Malls Starhill Gallery and Pavillon, and in China with the single-brand stores in Shanghai and Tianjin.















