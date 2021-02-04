Love for the futuroRemoto











In the past or in the future, love has played and will play an important part in the life of every woman and man. In the futuroRemoto (future and past), brand by Gianni De Benedittis, therefore, could not miss an answer to the call of February 14, the day of lovers. Even if the jewels are also worn on the other days of the year. In any case, the Apulian Maison founded by the whimsical designer presented a small capsule collection to coincide with the party of lovers. The jewels are handmade in silver dipped in gold with enamel details.



The heart-shaped ring has a design consisting of several layers that form the profile of a heart. And also the internal space of the metal band where the finger is inserted has the same iconic profile. One of the two necklaces incorporates the same aesthetic concept of the ring, while the other has a pendant that focuses entirely on irony, because it depicts a little man kneeling, as if asking for a bride for the woman he loves, while holding a large red heart. Prices: ring 150 euros, heart pendant 350 euros, pendant with red heart 330 euros.















