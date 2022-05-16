









The name of a flower for a small Maison that continues to bloom: Agapanthus ♦

There are so many jewelers who are inspired by flowers for their collections. There is only one, instead, who chooses the name of a flower for its own brand. It is Agapanthus, a small jewel brand born in 2003 at the initiative of Grazia and Elena Gilardi together with Paola Rocca, two sisters and their sister-in-law.

Of the three women, the designer is Grace. Their little Maison has gained space in time: first a shop in the center of Milan, in Cerva street, then in Lecco, Monza and Bergamo.



All Agapanthus jewels are handmade in Italy, by Lombard artisans. The designer explains that her inspirations come from travels, particularly in India, but also from architectural details, such as the Rosette of a Church, a Moroccan ceramic, or the dial of an antique clock. Jewelery uses silver, or pink, white and yellow gold 9 or 18 carat. Gold is always rigorously brushed by hand and sanded, never rhodium. Metal is matched with diamonds like gray, icy and brown diamonds, rubies, sapphires, tourmalines, tanzanites, aquamarine, opal, apatite, citruses, ioliths, garnets, labradorites.