









Red carpets, figurines. And lots of jewels. The Screen Actors Guild Awards (or Sag Awards for short) are also an opportunity to show off exceptional earrings, necklaces and rings. The 2022 edition was no exception. To the awards awarded in Hollywood by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which have followed one another since 1952, the statuette is a naked male figure, holding a comedy mask and a tragedy mask. She is called The Actor and is also quite heavy (over 12 pounds, that’s 5.4 kilograms).



For this edition, thejewels worn by Nicole Kidman are worth mentioning (platinum earrings with diamonds for 21.81 carats, a bracelet in platinum with diamonds for 19.50 carats and a ring with pear-shaped diamond of 4.83 carats ). Also Harry Winston the jewels of Salma Hayek (chandelier earrings with over 16 carats of diamonds, a white gold watch and a spiral ring), and of Helen Mirren (earrings with diamonds and sapphires, a bracelet with the same gems and a ring in platinum with diamonds).For the Parisian Maison, on the other hand, the American actress, Kerry Washington chose High Jewelry Wild Moon diamond earrings and the two-fingered Diamond Catcher ring, combined with the Exotic Charm ring from the Messika By Kate Moss collection. Demi Singleton, another American actress who played the young Serena Williams in the biopic King Richard chose the Desert Bloom choker with the multiform My Twin cuff and the iconic Glam’Azone double ring, also by Messika. Elsa Zylberstein and Margot Magimel also wore Messika jewelry at the Cesar Film Academy. The French actress with the Desert Bloom necklace and the Wild Moon ring from the Born To Be Wild Moon high jewelery collection, all paired with the Calypso headset. Margot Magimel, wife of actor Benoit Magimel (awarded as best actor) wore the Snake Dance necklace combined with My Twin earrings.