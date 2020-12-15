Rebecca ear cuff also for those who do not have pierced ears











Single earrings, but to be worn together. And all on the same ear. To follow the trend of the single earring that is worn not only on the earlobe, but on the entire ear profile, the Rebecca brand offers the new Golden Ear collection. Earrings which, in truth, are in 925 silver and, a detail that can interest many women, are also suitable for those who have not pierced ears. And they can be placed on the lobe or in the middle of the ear. In addition to silver, the earrings are composed of crystals, colored stones, pearls and diamond dust. Prices range from a minimum of 29 euros to a maximum of 89.



They are jewels for a young audience like, after all, a good part of the production of the brand introduced by Industrie Testi, an Italian company based in Empoli (a city near Florence). The company, founded in 1998 by Alessandro Testi, often uses non-precious materials such as bronze and steel, sometimes together with silver and gold, or diamond sand: a mix that allows prices to be contained. Another specialty is 24-karat gold-plated bronze, for the more fashionable lines. By the way, the name Rebecca derives from that of the first daughter of the Tuscan entrepreneur.

















