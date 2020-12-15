Gaia Repossi in color











The question circulating in the world of jewelry is this: will anything change with the arrival of Anne de Vergeron as CEO of Repossi, a brand that is now part of the LVMH group? The manager, who was already a member of the board of directors, takes office, while Gaia Repossi remains creative director. Anne de Vergeron is, however, a finance expert (she worked for UBS for 16 years as a financial consultant before joining LVMH) and the address she will want to give to the Maison founded in Turin in 1957, but now French.



Meanwhile, the Italian designer presented an extension of her Berbère collection, launched five years ago. Three new rings, in fact, add a touch of color to the minimalist lines of the collection. The essential lines of the jewels remain, with simple and architectural volumes. But a band of lacquer warms the Nordic aspect of the collection. The colors are a fiery red, already used for the limited edition dedicated to the Lebanese Red Cross to which are added the black and in beige, surrounded by a border of white diamonds.

















