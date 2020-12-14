Rocca (Damiani) in Lugano











Damiani opens a new Rocca brand boutique in Lugano, in via Nassa 4, in the heart of the luxury shopping of the Swiss city. The shop is characterized by delicate color combinations and fine furnishings with attention to the smallest detail: here, class, harmony and style come together to create a harmonious design with a contemporary flavor that evokes exclusivity and aesthetic refinement.



Rocca is a brand specializing in the distribution of jewelery and watches, but also of high jewelery and fine watchmaking. It has, for example, the other brands of the Damiani group: Salvini, Calderoni and Bliss, as well as timepieces from the best Maisons including Panerai, Hublot and Tudor. Among the excellences present also Venini: the artistic glass factory purchased by Damiani was founded in Venice in 1921, and is known to the world for its creations and partnerships with artists and designers who have made the history of the sector.

















