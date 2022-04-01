ANELLI, — April 1, 2022 at 4:00 am

Rain of jewels with Rain by Brosway




It’s raining jewels. But not from the clouds: this is not a weather phenomenon, but the Rain collection by Brosway, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group. The inspiring idea is original and replaces the infinite collections of hearts, leaves and lucky icons, which characterize almost all jewelry brands, especially those that offer bijoux at affordable prices. Like Brosway, in fact. The inspiring rain becomes earrings, necklaces, bracelets, with a dripping shape.

Instead of the drops of water, however, there are fringes and Swarovski Elements crystals of various colors, with prevailing shades of white, blue and green. The crystals simulate stones such as erinite (you don’t know it, but we say: it is an emerald green mineral, with a luster tending to resinous), aquamarine, crystal moonlight (i.e. colorless crystal) and peridot. As always, the jewels are in 316L steel, also gold-colored finish.
