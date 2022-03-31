









High jewelry in Geneva signed Marco Bicego. It is the first super luxury collection of the Venetian brand, usually positioned on fine jewelry. The collection is called Alta, and was presented at Haute Jewels Geneva 2022 (from March 30 to April 5). The collection does not renounce the style of the Maison, but elevates the quality of the materials, that is, of the gems used.



Alta is an ode to the magnificence of natural gems and celebrates the extraordinary craftsmanship of our atelier in Trissino. For us, high jewelery is the art of enhancing the character, elegance and uniqueness of each single gem. Nature with its organic forms and colored gems have always been a great source of inspiration for me: Alta’s creations intend to sublimate its extraordinary beauty, enhancing its colors in every nuance and highlighting the refinement of every facet. We only use the best stones, selected by our team of expert gemologists in compliance with strict criteria. In addition to the intrinsic beauty of the gems, we examine with extreme attention the color, weight, purity and elegance of the cut, since we work only with natural stones, without treating or heating them.

Marco Bicego

The natural gems to which the designer and founder of the brand refers are diamonds, sapphires, iolites, topazes, quartzes, amethysts, tourmalines, aquamarines and pearls. As in other collections, Marco Bicego prefers combinations, clusters, stone compositions in colored garlands. But there is a leading role of metal: gold patiently worked with a burin and engraved with imperceptible scratches, which accentuate the three-dimensionality of the jewel and an artisanal consistency.