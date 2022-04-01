









After Labriola jewelery, in 2017 Mario Labriola, supported by the entrepreneur Cinzia Pastore, founded Labriò, a jewelery company that operates from the Il Tarì Goldsmith Center in Marcianise (Caserta, Italy). The brand does not neglect the stylistic heritage of the family, on the contrary, it strengthens it. The jewels have regular shapes and are made of 18-karat gold or silver, with two separate product lines. Furthermore, rings, necklaces and earrings are often enriched with the addition of natural stones, such as sapphire and amethyst, or mother of pearl, but also in some cases with the possibility of choosing a synthetic variant.



The jewels are handcrafted, the company specifies, even with the use of the burin, without computerized technologies. “Fascinated by the ancient Neapolitan goldsmith art and mindful of family creations, in particular of tortoiseshell combs, Mario Labriola pours this heritage of style into his creations”, is the designer’s self-portrait. The prices are quite low.