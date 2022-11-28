









There are those who do not give up their favorite Christmas dessert even if they are on a diet. There are those who prepare weeks in advance to decorate the tree with balls and lights. And there are also those who want Christmas to be worn, with a jewel that is in tune with the winter holiday season. It is with them in mind that Pandora again this year offers charms in harmony with the celebration of December 25, to be worn on that day, but not only. One of these Christmas jewels is the Nutcracker Pendant charm. It is inspired by the fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann (1815) and by the subsequent version by Alexandre Dumas father, The Story of a Nutcracker, from which the ballet with music by Pëtr Il’ič Čajkovskij was based. The nutcracker chamr is depicted with great realism, with colored enamel details (49 euros).



Pandora also offers the Christmas Mickey charm, although in truth there are few who would like to find a mouse among the gifts under the tree. This is also in hand-finished silver (39 euros). Another pendant inspired by the holidays is that of the Red Nose Reindeer, with horns depicted in the smallest details and a red nose in frosted Murano glass. (49 euros). Another choice is the Gingerbread House charm, decorated in caramel, red and green enamel, with details including candy and lollipops on the walls, a door with a small heart-shaped handle, and a roof decorated with spirals, a fireplace and rows of glittering pavé (59 euros).











