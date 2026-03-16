Pandora jewelry, as well as jewelry from other brands, can turn black. Here’s why and what to do.

What to do if your Pandora bracelet or ring turns black? It’s a question that often circulates online, and it’s true. Indeed, some Pandora jewelry can turn black. So, what should you do?

First, it’s important to note that it’s not just Pandora jewelry that can turn black. In general, all silver jewelry can, over time, turn black due to the metal’s natural oxidation.

This is simply a normal chemical reaction of silver with oxygen in the air, but it can be accelerated by humidity or sweat. The problem is even more serious for those with particularly acidic skin. Furthermore, silver is also sensitive to contact with cleaning fluids, detergents, perfumes, creams, chlorine, and sulfur. All materials that are commonplace.

Another factor that can tarnish Pandora jewelry (and other silver jewelry) is where it’s usually stored. If it’s left exposed to air, it will obviously darken faster, but if there are traces of other substances in the drawer, such as those just listed, the tarnishing will also occur more quickly. Contact with other jewelry that contains traces of cosmetics (and perhaps doesn’t tarnish because it’s gold) can also contribute to tarnishing.

How can you restore Pandora jewelry’s shine? Pandora itself explains how to care for and clean its jewelry at. If the tarnishing persists, however, the most radical solution is to take the jewelry to a jeweler for a new rhodium plating, a process that makes silver white and sparkling.