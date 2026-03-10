Collezione Mini Charm
The collection of small elements to add to necklaces and bracelets is growing.

The number of Pandora Mini Charms is increasing. The Danish brand previously introduced a collection of small jewelry pieces compatible with Pandora bracelets and necklaces. The unstated goal is to offer jewelry at a reduced price, following the record price increases for gold and silver. Prices range from €19 to €35. Now, the brand is launching new symbols in smaller sizes. The Minis can be worn on bracelets, necklaces, and earrings, creating subtle layering and always offering a variety of combinations.

Charm Nota musicale
Musical Note Charm

The charm series features, for example, symbols inspired by travel and music. Among the new additions are the Mini Charms embellished with an exclusive diamond-point finish, a textured finish that amplifies the reflections of light. The charms are crafted from 925 sterling silver, finished in 14k gold and mixed materials, and hand-finished.

Charm Ape
Bee Charm

Bracciale in argento con charm ferro di cavallo
Silver Bracelet with Horseshoe Charm
Charm Smile
Charm Smile

