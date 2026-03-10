The collection of small elements to add to necklaces and bracelets is growing.

The number of Pandora Mini Charms is increasing. The Danish brand previously introduced a collection of small jewelry pieces compatible with Pandora bracelets and necklaces. The unstated goal is to offer jewelry at a reduced price, following the record price increases for gold and silver. Prices range from €19 to €35. Now, the brand is launching new symbols in smaller sizes. The Minis can be worn on bracelets, necklaces, and earrings, creating subtle layering and always offering a variety of combinations.



The charm series features, for example, symbols inspired by travel and music. Among the new additions are the Mini Charms embellished with an exclusive diamond-point finish, a textured finish that amplifies the reflections of light. The charms are crafted from 925 sterling silver, finished in 14k gold and mixed materials, and hand-finished.

