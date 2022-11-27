









Francesca Marcenaro’s volcanic fantasy, from Pisa to London with surprising ideas. And a prize ♦

From Pisa to London, by studying law at the university and from the work in the law firm of his father to the jewelery theater. It is not usual the road of Francesca Marcenaro, jewelry designer who has turned a passion into a profession. In 2010 she started to translate all her ideas into objects, jewelry. And in 2019 Francesca Marcenaro also received the prestigious Goldsmiths Craft & Design Award for the 3D Design Precious Jewelery category in Silver and Bronze.



But in addition to designing his collections, offering her designer skills to other companies. And with a style even this out of the ordinary: Francesca uses, in fact, different techniques and materials, for example the glass granulation. She describes herself as a curious by nature: inspired by nature and fairytales, enthusiastic Italian ancient art, but also technology, engineering and innovation. As evidenced by a large necklace in which the shape of the tubogas is combined with a sort of kaleidoscope of stones. Or in the Volcanic Treasure collection, inspired by the rocks and at the earth’s subsurface lava. She works in Hatton Garden, the area of ​​the jewelers, in London.













