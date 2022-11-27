Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Collana della Volcanic Treasure collection in argento, marcasite, quarzo citrino, granulazione di vetro

Volcanic Francesca Marcenaro

in vetrina




Francesca Marcenaro’s volcanic fantasy, from Pisa to London with surprising ideas. And a prize ♦

From Pisa to London, by studying law at the university and from the work in the law firm of his father to the jewelery theater. It is not usual the road of Francesca Marcenaro, jewelry designer who has turned a passion into a profession. In 2010 she started to translate all her ideas into objects, jewelry. And in 2019 Francesca Marcenaro also received the prestigious Goldsmiths Craft & Design Award for the 3D Design Precious Jewelery category in Silver and Bronze.

Bracciale della collezione Volcanic Treasure, in argento ossidato, perle, vetro granulato, marcasite
Bracciale della collezione Volcanic Treasure, in argento ossidato, perle, vetro granulato, marcasite

But in addition to designing his collections, offering her designer skills to other companies. And with a style even this out of the ordinary: Francesca uses, in fact, different techniques and materials, for example the glass granulation. She describes herself as a curious by nature: inspired by nature and fairytales, enthusiastic Italian ancient art, but also technology, engineering and innovation. As evidenced by a large necklace in which the shape of the tubogas is combined with a sort of kaleidoscope of stones. Or in the Volcanic Treasure collection, inspired by the rocks and at the earth’s subsurface lava. She works in Hatton Garden, the area of ​​the jewelers, in London.

Collana della Volcanic Treasure collection in argento, marcasite, quarzo citrino, granulazione di vetro
Collana della Volcanic Treasure collection in argento, marcasite, quarzo citrino, granulazione di vetro
Orecchini della Volcanic Treasure collection in argento, marcasite, quarzo citrino, granulazione di vetro
Orecchini della Volcanic Treasure collection in argento, marcasite, quarzo citrino, granulazione di vetro
Bracciale in argento, marcasite e vetro granulato
Bracciale in argento, marcasite e vetro granulato
Cocktail ring in argento annerito, rodio, ametista
Cocktail ring in argento annerito, rodio, ametista
Orecchini con perle
Orecchini con perle
Anello della collezione Il lago dei desideri
Anello della collezione Il lago dei desideri
Orecchini della collezione Magic Berries
Orecchini della collezione Magic Berries







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Go to Top