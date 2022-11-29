Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Orecchino della collezione Fabergé x Game of Thrones indossato

Game of Thrones is back with Fabergé

From the frost of the Russian winter to that of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, the imaginary country where Game of Thrones takes place. Fabergé, the high jewelery brand that remains famous above all for the Easter eggs commissioned by the tsars in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, and now owned by the Gemfields group, collaborates with Warner Bros for the high jewelery collection inspired by the history of the television series. However, the Fabergé x Game of Thrones collection will be presented in installments, like the TV series. It will be launched over the next two years in a series of jewelry lines inspired by historical highlights.

Orecchino della collezione Fabergé x Game of Thrones
Orecchino della collezione Fabergé x Game of Thrones

Among other things, the American production house, after concluding the series in 2019, launched the prequel House of the Dragon in 2022. Fabergé, among other things, in 2021 had already presented the Game of Thrones Fabergé egg, defined as imperial class (you can find it here), sold to a private collector for $2.2 million. The first chapter of the Fabergé collection is called Chapter One: Dragon, and was presented in Dubai. The collection was conceived and designed in collaboration between Michele Clapton, the Emmy and Bafta winning costume designer for Game of Thrones and Liisa Tallgren, Head of Design at Fabergé, overseen by Fabergé Creative Director, Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell.
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti a forma di coda di drago
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti a forma di coda di drago

The first part of the collection, Chapter One: Dragon, features five models, with only ten collectibles available in each creation. The jewels have the colors of the noble Targaryen house, black and red. The deep red rubies come from Gemfields’ Montepuez mine in Mozambique, and are accompanied by white gold, rose gold, diamonds and black rhodium. There is also a dragon egg-inspired pendant crafted in 18k white gold with contrasting black rhodium plating, suspended on a diamond-set chain. An arrow dragon tail is attached to the pendant, which can be detached, which can also be removed.
Orecchino e choker trasformabili in oro bianco, diamanti e rubini
Orecchino e choker trasformabili in oro bianco, diamanti e rubini

Even rings and earrings have the same symbolic value that connects them to the television series. The earrings, for example, have a series of spikes that resemble the sharp scales with which the dragon is covered.

Collana con pendente uovo di drago
Collana con pendente uovo di drago indossata
Pendente in oro bianco 18 carati con placcatura in rodio nero a contrasto, sospeso su una catena incastonata di diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e rosa, diamanti, rubini, zaffiri rosa
Orecchini in oro bianco e rosa, diamanti, rubini, zaffiri rosa

Earcuff con oro bianco rodiato, diamanti, rubino
Earcuff con oro bianco rodiato, diamanti, rubino

Orecchino della collezione Fabergé x Game of Thrones indossato
Orecchino della collezione Fabergé x Game of Thrones indossato







