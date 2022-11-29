









From the frost of the Russian winter to that of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, the imaginary country where Game of Thrones takes place. Fabergé, the high jewelery brand that remains famous above all for the Easter eggs commissioned by the tsars in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, and now owned by the Gemfields group, collaborates with Warner Bros for the high jewelery collection inspired by the history of the television series. However, the Fabergé x Game of Thrones collection will be presented in installments, like the TV series. It will be launched over the next two years in a series of jewelry lines inspired by historical highlights.

