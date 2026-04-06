The Danish brand offers jewelry designed to celebrate the mother figure.

Pandora for Mother’s Day, a global holiday celebrated in Italy and the United States on the second Sunday of May. The holiday was founded in 1908 by social activist Anna Jarvis, became an official American holiday in 1914, and spread to other countries in the 1950s. For the occasion, Pandora offers the Cool Mum collection, consisting of five pieces, including rings and charms featuring the word “Mum” in sterling silver and 14-karat gold plating.



In addition, the Danish brand offers the Garden of Dreams collection, inspired by natural motifs such as golden butterflies, jeweled bees, and white doves. These elements take shape on charms, rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets in 925 sterling silver, 100% recycled, and 14-karat gold-plated finishes. For its Mother’s Day campaign, Pandora has also created a series of portraits featuring inspiring women from the world of culture who transcend the definition of mother: a contemporary celebration of all the facets of modern motherhood.

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