The elastic (and guaranteed) Cashmere by Roberto Demeglio

The Roberto Demeglio brand owes much of its fame to ceramic jewels. The other part (of notoriety) concerns the elasticized and patented system that it uses to make rings and bracelets comfortable and easy to wear. This aspect, however, also concerns jewels that are not ceramic, such as those in the Cashmere collection. The collection includes tennis-type bracelets and elastic rings, thanks to a small hidden spring, in 18-karat gold with diamonds, which adapt to the shape of the hand and wrist. What if the jewel with the spring breaks? The system adopted is quite safe, so much so that Roberto Demeglio offers a lifetime guarantee on the 18-karat gold elasticated bracelets and rings with diamonds from the Cashmere collection.

Cashmere, bracciale elastico in oro rosa 18 carati con diamanti brown
The Cashmere collection is added to the others of the goldsmith workshop based in Turin, born in 1984, but which has been producing with its own brand since 2005. Even if the history of the company has deeper roots: it was the jeweler’s grandfather who opened in Piedmontese city, in 1922, the first Demeglio store. Today the company, which also makes use of the work of the founder’s wife, Simona Demeglio, in addition to offering its collections also works on behalf of third parties.
Anello elastico in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti bianchi e neri
Bracciale elastico in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti bianchi e neri
Bracciale elastico in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti bianchi
Bracciale elastico in oro rosa 18 carati, diamanti brown
Cashmere stetch, oro 18 carati, diamanti e zaffiri
Anello Cashmere stetch, oro 18 carati, diamanti
