The precious legacy of Nadine Aysoy











They are called Catena and Celeste. Two Italian words for the collections of Nadine Aysoy, a Belgian who lives and works in London. In short, an international breath for this luxury jewelry Maison in whose veins flows the blood of a family that has a long history in the world of diamonds. The two Catena and Celeste collections are very different from each other. The first plays on the timeless interlocking of gold rings, in a very creative way, especially as regards the rings. The Celeste collection, on the other hand, uses ethereal white jade with gray-green shades together with tsavorite, rubies and diamonds, an almost exotic style.



Nadine Aysoy was born in Antwerp, Belgium, the city that is the European capital of diamonds. And her grandfather, in fact, was a prominent trader to whom the Belgian government bestowed the honorary title of Dean of the Diamond Industry. A professional legacy that the designer has used in a different way. In fact, before founding his jewelery house, she attended a business school in Switzerland, where the family had moved, and worked in the world of private banking. She then went from arid finance to the world of luxury by designing and redesigning her engagement ring (apparently four times). And she started a new life with gemological studies, always in Switzerland, in Antwerp and then in London. She selects the gems to use for her own jewels. Grandpa would be proud of it.























