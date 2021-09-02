









Pandora also sends (without using an owl) the magic letters for the reopening of Hogwarts school. In this case, however, Muggles are also invited, as long as they buy the new pendants of the series dedicated to Harry Potter. The saga of the young wizard written by J.K. Rowling, in fact, returns in the form of pendants to add to her bracelets, necklaces or, for those she prefers, to the magic wand, if she has it.



The new series of charms includes the letter pendant sent from Hogwarts in 925 sterling silver: it is in the shape of an envelope with a hand applied red enamel seal and a letter. There are two engravings on the charm: Mr. H. Potter, the Cupboard under the Stairs, 4, Privet Drive, Little Whingin, Surrey, and We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Price: 49 euros. Among the charms there is the Giratempo, hand-finished and made with 14-karat gold plating, which includes the internal rotating circles. Price: 89 euros.The series continues with the Hogwarts Castle-inspired pendant, detailed on the front of the openwork charm, and the prestigious school crest on the back, framed by carved stars. Price: 39 euros. Finally, here is the charm with the Hogwarts Express train in 925 sterling silver, with red enamel details and the 9 ¾ engraving and the famous phrase: Something from the cart, dear? Price: 49 euros.