









The brothers Paola and Humbert Sasplugas, founders of the Pdpaola brand, can be satisfied. On Avenida Diagonal, Barcelona’s shopping street, the brand has opened its new flagship store. The store is 230 square meters large and has been designed with a simple layout, which allows customers to move freely and explore the products at their own pace. The atmosphere is inviting and relaxed: customers are invited to linger, experience the brand and its different product universes, as well as participate in events.



The store will exhibit all the brand’s collections, including the fine jewelry line, and will also have a space dedicated to the Engrave Me collection, where customers can customize their jewels instantly. Pdpaola was founded in 2014 in the Catalan city and in 2020 it generated a turnover of 24 million euros. But it has no intention of stopping: the company has ambitious expansion plans and currently has over 2,000 stores in a hundred countries and more than 70 employees. Furthermore, the company plans to close 2021 with a turnover of 40 million euros and will continue to focus on its international expansion with the opening of new flagship stores.



















