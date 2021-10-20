ANELLI, bracciale, Orecchini, vetrina — October 20, 2021 at 4:20 am

Around the world with Sara Loren




Around the world with Sara Loren: jewelry made of 18-karat gold-plated silver, with the addition of semi-precious stones, such as tiger’s eye, aventurine, turquoise, obsidian. The jewels are handmade, with stones that, in fact, come from different countries of the world. The Around the world collection also marks a grand launch by Sara Loren, a Vicenza-based brand that was born from the initiative of Sara Motta, entrepreneur and creative director. Around the World is the latest among Sara Loren’s collections, which include Cosmo, Mediterraneo, Metropolitano, Smalti.

Orecchini in argento placcato oro e dischi di ossidiana
Sara Loren is a brand born a few years ago, but has a solid professional path behind it. The small Maison, in fact, is the result of the Vicenza district specialized in goldsmith and jewelery. The brand is controlled by B23, a company run by Sara Motta herself, who is also involved with the largest Orora, another company in the sector. In short, a professional experience well rooted in the territory.
Orecchini con avventurina
Collana con agata nera
Collana con occhio di tigre
Collana con sodalite
Collana con madreperla
Orecchini con agata nera
