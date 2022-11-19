









There are those who dream of walking on a red carpet and those who dream of a flying carpet. In fact, dribbling traffic on a flying carpet would also be in tune with a green economy. And there are those who have made the dream come true, at least in the fairy tales of the Arabian Nights. Among those ancient Persian stories, that of Aladdin is perhaps the most famous. The fairy tale inspired, among other things, the animated film by Walt Disney, which now also magically turns into a Pandora bijoux collection. The novelties also serve to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film Aladdin.



The charms of the Danish company are centered on the main characters of the story, such as Princess Jasmine and the Genie of the lamp. The silver pendant charm depicting Princess Jasmine, for example, is decorated with ice green crystals and is sold for 65 euros. The same price for the Genie is instead finished with glittery blue enamel and is connected to a pendant lamp, as if it had just been summoned, and for the flying carpet painted with colored enamel and finished with movable tassels fixed at each corner. The rug charm on one side is engraved with the words I can show you the world. All that remains is to fly.