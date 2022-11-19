









It is not often that a jewel is bought ten times the starting price at an auction. It happened with the bracelet with carrè and brilliant cut diamonds, black enamel, emeralds, rubies and cabochon-cut sapphires signed Boucheron Paris, put up for sale by the Milanese auction house Cambi. The jewel started with an estimate of 35,000 – 45,000 euros, but was sold for 496,000 euros, over the phone, by a buyer from the United States. A sign that at auctions you can find jewels at prices which, at least according to the buyer, are quite undervalued compared to the real value.



Cambi Casa d’Aste concluded three days of auctions which included jewels, coins and wines, divided into six rounds. Total sales amounted to 2,830,000 euros. The Fine Jewels auction, in particular, recorded a turnover of 2,122,000 euros, with 115% of sales by value. Among the other jewels that went to auction, it is worth mentioning the emerald-cut diamond of 4.06 carats, sold for 77,500 euros (from an estimate of 45,000-55,000) and the emerald-cut diamond of 6.21 carats sold for 112,500 euros (estimate 50,000-70,000). Success also for the Numismatics department directed by Paolo Crippa, which totaled 225% sold by value with 90% of lots awarded. The top lot is the gold medal for the 1878 coronation of Umberto I, sold for 39,000 euros.