In Athens, the designer Theodora Daraklitsa creates jewelry outside the box. And she surprises ♦ ︎

Theodora is a Greek designer from Athens, one of those cities in the world that concentrates a large number of highly creative jewelry makers. To this elite of innovators belongs Theodora Daraklitsa, who founded her brand Theodora D. She is a rather eclectic designer: she does not stop at jewelry, but has also worked in the fashion and clothing sector. Perhaps it was precisely this ability to extend her interests beyond a single area that allowed her to free style and imagination.

Her style? She calls it a legacy of Romanticism and Postmodernism. The materials she uses are precious, gold and silver. And the jewels are handmade, unique pieces. Theodora D’s creations, she explains, are inspired by his personal travels in Greece, Italy and around the world and refer to her experiences, studies and practices in fashion, art history and sculpture and, of course, the her passion in jewelry design and production.

Anello Entos in argento placcato oro e diamanti, indossato
Anello Entos in argento placcato oro e diamanti, indossato







