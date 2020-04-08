On the Moon with Damiani











Damiani’s Spicchi di Luna collection is divided into many versions as the crescent moon, each for a different woman ♦ ︎

If the woman has been approached to the moon by poets and writers, there is a reason. Okay, the coupling can also be read as the usual bias indicating the feminine side as changeable, like the lunar phases. But it’s not just that. The moon is also mysterious, fascinating, perfect. And the Spicchi Di Luna collection by Damiani reveals, perhaps, just the best side of the feminine character, the precious one. But declined in different perspectives: for class evenings, for extraordinary events, but also for a daily luxury, to wear without prejudice.



The design, says Damiani, comes from a thorough technical and stylistic research: the shape consists of a sequence of golden ray, slightly rounded, evokes the perfect union of the different phases of the moon. The segments seem to blend together, but with different results: with a pavé of sparkling white diamonds, with fancy diamonds, with a yellow to brown hue, which add an extra shade, or with white gold and natural stones, such as sunstone, quartz fumé or onyx. The collection includes for each version a ring, earrings and bracelet, but the one in yellow gold also includes a necklace.

Some prices of the Spicchi di Luna collection: the rose gold necklace and onyx 1,980 euros, rose gold earrings and onyx 2,190 euros, yellow gold ring 2,490 euros, yellow gold bracelet 3.580 euros, white gold earrings and diamonds price on request, white gold and diamonds ring price on request.





















