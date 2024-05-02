Orecchini jacaranda e bamboo
Orecchini jacaranda e bamboo

Atelier Vm in bloom

Flowering constantly inspires the creativity of those who design jewelry. As in the case of the Bloom collection by the Milanese brand Atelier Vm. The collection is also the first proposed by the company that uses the special alloy called 3Kt, introduced on the occasion of the Maison’s 25th birthday. The alloy is composed of metals such as silver and copper, with the addition of gold (the name suggests to the extent of approximately 12%). Camellia, Lily, Bamboo and Jacaranda are the flowers from which the collection, made up of five earrings, drew inspiration.

Orecchini giglio misura piccola
Small size lily earrings

Flowers and leaves have been reassembled in a laser-cut metal plate to become large, bright and light earrings. The instructions accompanying the sale of the earrings are very useful: «Cleaning this jewel can be done with a specific cloth. It is highly recommended to preserve this jewel from contact with ammonia, perfumes, creams and chlorine.” The jewels are on sale with a price ranging from 115 to 295 euros.

Orecchino bamboo
Bamboo earring
Orecchini camelia
Camellia earrings
Orecchini giglio
Lily earrings

