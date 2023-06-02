Oceania bracelets and necklaces by Amen

Oceania is a region of the world that includes Australasia, Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia, as well as large areas of the sea. And Oceania is also the name of the bijoux line signed by Amen, a Tuscan brand of low-cost jewels. The peculiarity of Oceania is to be inspired by the ethnic jewels of the countries of the Pacific Ocean. Bracelets and necklaces are composed of colored circles-beads mounted on rose colored silver. The closure of the bracelets is obtained with a small carabiner. But the characteristic of these bijoux is the use of jade.

This is not natural jade, which is a very expensive and highly appreciated stone especially in Asian countries. These jade beads are always originated from that type of stone, but then subjected to a coloring process, which allows a series of shades not present in nature to be added to the stone, such as purple, petrol blue or fuchsia. The stone washers are interspersed with colored resin pearls. Prices under 50 euros for bracelets and 109 euros for necklaces.