Roberto Coin opens in Bahrain

After Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Roberto Coin also brings his jewels to Bahrain. The Italian Maison focuses on the Gulf and together with the local partner Bahrain Jewelery Center opens a store inside the Bahrain World Trade Center (Moda Mall – Unit 18A). The Bahrain World Trade Center is 240 meters high and is located in Manama in the capital of the emirate. Built in 2008, it is also the first skyscraper in the world to integrate wind turbines into its structure. The new space was designed by Roberto Coin with his historic collaborator Giulio Miliotti Sclavi (Studio Sclavi).

The design of this new boutique recreates the atmosphere of the Italian living room with the green tone of the brand as the main color. The hazelnut color of the walls was created using Gritti Wall wallpaper, while the fabrics of the furnishings with the Venetian brand Rubelli. The unusual shade of pink called crystal gray is the color of the armchairs and sofas in the VIP room. To complete the luxurious atmosphere there is no shortage of gold, marble, carpeting and chandeliers by Vistosi di Murano.