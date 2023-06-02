Orecchini Nuvolette
Orecchini Nuvolette

Nanis with his head in the Little Clouds

Sometimes having your head in the clouds can inspire admiration. Provided they are Nuvolette (little clouds), three earrings signed by the Italian Maison Nanis. The founder and creative director Laura Bicego proposes gold jewels for Nanis, made with the artisan technique of the ribbed burin that scratches the surface of the metal. Furthermore, the jewel is also light, because it is empty inside: a choice that allows you to wear earrings even of maxi dimensions. This is the case, for example, of jewels called Nuvole (clouds), due to their large dimensions combined with a featherweight, made in yellow or pink gold.

Orecchini pendenti Nuvole in versione oro rosa
Clouds pendant earrings in rose gold version

The Nuvolette line is a more casual version of its older brother. It has smaller dimensions and is a jewel designed to be worn not only for special occasions, but also in everyday life. The 18k yellow gold earrings are crafted in the shape of the usual decreasing size boules, which are Nanis’s trademark. They are also offered with diamond pavé elements positioned in different points.

Orecchini Nuvolette in oro 18 carati e diamanti
Nuvolette earrings in 18-karat gold and diamonds
Orecchini Nuvolette con sette boule
Nuvolette earrings with seven boules
Orecchini Nuvole con boule in oro 18 carati
Nuvole earrings with 18-karat gold boules
Orecchini Nuvole con boule in oro degradé
Nuvole earrings with degradé gold boules

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.
Previous Story

Oceania bracelets and necklaces by Amen

Latest from vetrina