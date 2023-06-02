Nanis with his head in the Little Clouds

Sometimes having your head in the clouds can inspire admiration. Provided they are Nuvolette (little clouds), three earrings signed by the Italian Maison Nanis. The founder and creative director Laura Bicego proposes gold jewels for Nanis, made with the artisan technique of the ribbed burin that scratches the surface of the metal. Furthermore, the jewel is also light, because it is empty inside: a choice that allows you to wear earrings even of maxi dimensions. This is the case, for example, of jewels called Nuvole (clouds), due to their large dimensions combined with a featherweight, made in yellow or pink gold.

The Nuvolette line is a more casual version of its older brother. It has smaller dimensions and is a jewel designed to be worn not only for special occasions, but also in everyday life. The 18k yellow gold earrings are crafted in the shape of the usual decreasing size boules, which are Nanis’s trademark. They are also offered with diamond pavé elements positioned in different points.