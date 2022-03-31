









The renewed Oui collection signed by the famous Greek designer Nikos Koulis ♦ ︎

Saying yes is simple, but to say Oui one must be French, or be Nikos Koulis. It is called Oui, in fact, one of the most famous collections of the award-winning Greek designer. Proposed with numerous variations over the years, now the Oui collection is once again revitalized with a care of art déco, capable of making its geometries even more electrifying.

The jewels of the Oui collection are a special mix of diamonds of different sizes, which make up hypnotic patterns, black enamel and, sometimes, the brilliant addition of emeralds or rubies.

Several Hollywood stars have celebrated Nikos Koulis’ jewels but, lately, earrings and necklace from the new Oui collection have been worn by Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez. Although we must add that these jewels do not need to have ambassadors to bring out their beauty and, above all, the unique style of their creator. It is a refined but not rarefied design, which is very popular in the West. But not only.



