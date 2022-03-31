bracciale, Orecchini, vetrina — March 31, 2022 at 4:00 am

Nikos Koulis always says Oui




The renewed Oui collection signed by the famous Greek designer Nikos Koulis ♦ ︎

Saying yes is simple, but to say Oui one must be French, or be Nikos Koulis. It is called Oui, in fact, one of the most famous collections of the award-winning Greek designer. Proposed with numerous variations over the years, now the Oui collection is once again revitalized with a care of art déco, capable of making its geometries even more electrifying.

The jewels of the Oui collection are a special mix of diamonds of different sizes, which make up hypnotic patterns, black enamel and, sometimes, the brilliant addition of emeralds or rubies.

Anello in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e smalto nero
Anello in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e smalto nero

Several Hollywood stars have celebrated Nikos Koulis’ jewels but, lately, earrings and necklace from the new Oui collection have been worn by Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez. Although we must add that these jewels do not need to have ambassadors to bring out their beauty and, above all, the unique style of their creator. It is a refined but not rarefied design, which is very popular in the West. But not only.

 

Collana lunga in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi, smeraldi e smalto nero
Collana lunga in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi, smeraldi e smalto nero

Collana con smalto nero e diamanti
Collana girocollo con smalto nero e diamanti
Anello doppio in oro bianco con rubino, diamanti bianchi e smalto nero
Anello doppio in oro bianco con rubino, diamanti bianchi e smalto nero
Bracciale in oro, smalto nero, diamanti
Bracciale in oro, smalto nero, diamanti
Bracciale in oro bianco, smalto nero, diamanti
Bracciale in oro bianco, smalto nero, diamanti
Orecchini a cerchio con diamanti bianchi, oro bianco e smalto nero
Orecchini a cerchio con diamanti bianchi, oro bianco e smalto nero

Orecchini della collezione Oui con diamanti bianchi, oro bianco e smalto nero
Orecchini della collezione Oui con diamanti bianchi, oro bianco e smalto nero







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *