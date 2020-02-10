With Bjorg among design and Northern myths











Bjorg, a brand born from the fantasy of Bjørg Nordli-Mathisen took its first steps in India in 2004. A long journey from the far north of Norway, beyond the arctic circle, where the designer was born and lived. Perhaps this is also why Bjørg has developed particular attention to light and form. Her collections evoke the bright colors of an infinite summer, also embracing the stark contrast of the dark winters, often referring to and returning to the patterns of the sea and mountains of her childhood.



Nomad of spirit and habits, the designer is a globetrotter who releases two collections a year. The style is at the same time minimal, characteristic of Northern Europe, but also extreme, sometimes with maxi-sized jewels. Impossible to remain indifferent in front of the production of Bjorg, destined for a high end of fans. A cool audience: her pieces have been worn by artists such as Madonna, Rihanna, Lykke Li, Robyn, Kelly Rowland, Coco Sumner, Jessie J, Röyksopp and the actress Noomi Rapace. His production casually uses bronze together with diamonds and precious gems, and is inspired indifferently (declares Bjorg) to surrealism like Charles Darwin or ancient myths. Matilde de Bounvilles

















