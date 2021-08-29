









Jewels with surfaces made with hundreds of small keshi pearls: it’s the technique of the Indian Maison Moksh ♦ ︎

Jewels that are a patient, incredible, virtuous composition made with hundreds of tiny pearls. So much so that some jewels seem almost like cloth. It is the specialty of Moksh, an Indian Maison based in Mumbai. It is worth admiring these jewels. Moksh’s origins go back to an ancient family of jewelers. In the thirties Kirtilal Harilal Chokshi founded a gold trading company called Chokshi Kirtilal Jeshinglal. Later, Kirtilal Chokshi’s first cousin, Kamlesh Zaveri and his son Nailesh Chokshi, joined the company. In 1998 Milan Choksi joined the company and created Eternity Jewels. After several steps, Moksh was founded in 2005, with the idea of ​​bringing together cutting-edge design, technology for the creation of jewelery with exceptional precious stones.



But, in particular, Moksh used a technique that uses hand-woven Japanese micro-keshi pearls, often combined with diamonds and colored gems. The end result is an unusual fabric-jewel. The composition of surfaces or decorations with many small spheres is, among other things, a legacy of the ancient Mughal art, also used to enrich the architecture of palaces and mosques. Moksh, however, has chosen to reinterpret this technique in a modern key.