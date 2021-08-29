









Jewelery brands that can boast an age of nearly two centuries are rare. Mauboussin, a French jewelry company founded in 1827, is about to cross this prestigious milestone. It has maintained a strong presence in Paris for many decades and in the 1920s Georges Mauboussin was able to tune into the spirit of the time, with the creation of art deco style jewels, which have projected his Maison into the Olympus of the most famous jewelery. They were gorgeous jewels, made with jade, lapis lazuli, pearls and gold. A success that allowed the Maison, in 1946, to open a boutique in the prestigious Place Vendôme.



After the handover to his sons Alain and Patrick by Jean Goulet-Mauboussin, the Maison in 2002 passed to a new owner, Dominique Frémont, who injected 50 million and also opened the doors to watchmaking. Not only that, the new Mauboussin is no longer tuned to high jewelery, but to more accessible collections, with pieces that do not exceed 3-4 thousand euros, aimed at young, dynamic and active women. In short, today Mauboussin is more in line with the times, sells online, relies on marketing, and offers more immediately salable jewels.